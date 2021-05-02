Marsha Blackburn responds to President Joe Biden’s Anti-Family Joint Address to Congress

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement and video on President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

“President Joe Biden and Washington Democrats want to spend trillions upon trillions of dollars to incentivize dependency on the federal government. To accomplish this, they will take away more money from Tennesseans’ hard-earned paychecks,” said Senator Blackburn.

“The so-called ‘American Families Plan’ that Joe Biden’s team created for him is intended to replace family with big government control. Each program announced is just one more avenue for the left to gain a foothold into our homes. I will not stand by while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attempt to gain control over Tennessee families,” Senator Blackburn stated.

