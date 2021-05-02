Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Marsha Blackburn responds to President Joe Biden’s Anti-Family Joint Address to Congress

May 1, 2021 | Print This Post
 

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement and video on President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

“President Joe Biden and Washington Democrats want to spend trillions upon trillions of dollars to incentivize dependency on the federal government. To accomplish this, they will take away more money from Tennesseans’ hard-earned paychecks,” said Senator Blackburn.

“The so-called ‘American Families Plan’ that Joe Biden’s team created for him is intended to replace family with big government control. Each program announced is just one more avenue for the left to gain a foothold into our homes. I will not stand by while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris attempt to gain control over Tennessee families,” Senator Blackburn stated.


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2021
      S M T W T F S
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  