Montgomery County Government now excepting Youth applications for Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

Montgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2021-2022 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program for Montgomery County are being accepted through May 24th, 2021.

The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program is for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are interested in learning how local government works through their attendance and participation in committee meetings.

The meetings will begin in August 2021 and end in May 2022.

“The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program provides our high school students with a fundamental understanding of how different aspects of county government work. It’s refreshing to have a group of students who are interested in learning about the role of local government,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Students who are interested in the program will be asked to select their first and second choices for committees and all students are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings. Committee choices include: Airport Authority, Animal Care and Control, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, Jail and Juvenile, School Liaison, Audit, Fire Protection, and E-911.

Applications for the Mayor’s 2021-2022 Emerging Leaders Program can be viewed and downloaded on the county’s website in the news section at mcgtn.org or you can email Michelle Newell at *protected email* to request an application.

