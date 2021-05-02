|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University Art + Design honors student work at juried student exhibition awards show
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design’s 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition honored students on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 with an awards night via Zoom.
This year’s exhibit featured 45 works of art, chosen from 178 submissions.
This year’s juror was Dr. Claire Kovacs, curator of collections and exhibitions at the Binghamton University Art Museum.
You can read more about how Kovacs incorporated her own students into the jurying process at Binghamton’s news page.
The following Austin Peay State University students won honors from the jurors at the awards show on Wednesday night:
The following Austin Peay State University students won the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts Purchase Awards chosen by APSU Art + Design faculty:
Their works will be added to the University Art Collection.
Rebecca Martinez’s “Alejandra” won the Hazel Smith Student Art Collection purchase award. Her piece will be added to the University’s Permanent Collection.
The following Austin Peay State University students won the CECA Summer Research Grants, selected by APSU Art + Design faculty:
CECA will help fund their summer projects, which will be displayed in the Barbara Beach Gallery this fall.
To learn more about the Austin Peay State University Art + Design program offerings, exhibitions and speakers, visit the department website.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, APSU Department of Art + Design, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Juried Student Exhibition
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.