Austin Peay State University Art + Design honors student work at juried student exhibition awards show

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Art + Design’s 53rd Annual Juried Student Exhibition honored students on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 with an awards night via Zoom.

This year’s exhibit featured 45 works of art, chosen from 178 submissions.

This year’s juror was Dr. Claire Kovacs, curator of collections and exhibitions at the Binghamton University Art Museum.

You can read more about how Kovacs incorporated her own students into the jurying process at Binghamton’s news page.

The following Austin Peay State University students won honors from the jurors at the awards show on Wednesday night:

Jamie Erwin’s “Black Lives Matter” won The Bruce Childs Printmaking Award.

Sarah Spillers’ “Nashville’s Covid Candy Kitchen” won The T. Max Hochstetler Painting Award.

Rebecca Martinez’s “Alejandra” won The Olen Bryant Sculpture Award.

Amalia Wills’ “Anechoic and Echo” won The Jim Diehr Ceramics Award.

Pamela Henry’s “Man’s Plane” won The Charles Young Drawing Award.

Katie Boyer’s “Untitled” won The Becky Hall Photography Award.

Harley Simpkins’ “When & Where” won The Bettye Holte New Media Award.

Madison Tucker’s “Homework Hotline’s End Of The Year Mailer” won The Philancy Holder Graphic Design Award.

Amalia Wills’ “Anechoic and Echo” won Best in Show.

The following Austin Peay State University students won the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts Purchase Awards chosen by APSU Art + Design faculty:

Sarah Spillers for “Nashville’s Covid Candy Kitchen.”

Eden Jeffers for “City Methodist Church, Gary, IN.”

Jamie Erwin for “Black Lives Matter.”

Savannah Shirley for “Return to Crabbo.”

Their works will be added to the University Art Collection.

Rebecca Martinez’s “Alejandra” won the Hazel Smith Student Art Collection purchase award. Her piece will be added to the University’s Permanent Collection.

The following Austin Peay State University students won the CECA Summer Research Grants, selected by APSU Art + Design faculty:

Katie Boyer.

Rebecca Martinez.

Shirley Layer.

Uyanga Ganzorig.

CECA will help fund their summer projects, which will be displayed in the Barbara Beach Gallery this fall.

To learn more about the Austin Peay State University Art + Design program offerings, exhibitions and speakers, visit the department website.

