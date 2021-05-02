Nashville Zoo has been Nominated for Best Zoo, Best Exhibit

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is proud to report our nomination as one of the top zoos in North America by USA Today’s annual 10Best Contest. Additionally, the Zoo’s Tiger Crossroads exhibit has been nominated as the best exhibit by the same organization.

This is the third year in a row that Nashville Zoo has gained national attention for award-winning exhibits with Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear being nominated in 2019 and 2020. This is the first year the Zoo itself has been nominated as best overall.

Tiger Crossroads opened in April 2019 and won Top Honors for Exhibit Design from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) in 2020, the highest accomplishment for exhibit design given by AZA.

“We have worked hard to build a zoological park that Nashville can be proud of,” said Nashville Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz. “Now that we’ve been nominated as the best in North America, we hope our members, fans, and followers will vote and help us become number one.”

USA Today gathered a panel of seasoned travel and zoological experts who nominated their 20 favorite zoos and exhibits based on guest engagement and a high level of animal care. People are encouraged to vote daily for their favorite zoo and zoo exhibit until the contest ends Monday, May 24th. The top 10 winners will be announced on June 4th.

To vote for Nashville Zoo as Best Zoo in North America visit here.

To vote for Nashville Zoo’s Tiger Crossroads as Best Zoo Exhibit visit here.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org

