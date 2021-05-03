Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


15th Annual Frolic On Franklin now accepting Vendor Applications

Frolic on FranklinClarksville, TN – Applications are now being accepted for booth space at the 15th annual “Frolic on Franklin: A Celebration of the Arts.”

The event will be held on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 from 8:30am to 3:30pm, in the 100 block of Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Coordinated by the Roxy Regional Theatre, the street event offers 40 vendor spaces where artists can showcase and sell fine arts and hand-crafted items, such as photography, paintings and drawings, pottery, jewelry, glass items, and more.

The event also includes a variety of entertainment and kids’ activities throughout the day.

Applications may be downloaded at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/frolic

Completed applications, with a $30.00 entry fee, must be received by Monday, August 16th, 2021.

For more information, please contact Ryan Bowie at or 931.645.7699.


