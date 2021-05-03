Roxy Regional Theatre’s Back to the Movies presents “Harriet”, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Witness the story of a woman who defied impossible odds to change the course of her life and the fate of the nation when we get Back to the Movies at the Roxy Regional Theatre with a Free showing of “Harriet” this Friday, May 7th at 7:00pm.

From her escape from slavery through her transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes, the incredible true story of iconic freedom fighter Harriet Tubman is told. Haunted by memories of those she left behind, Harriet (Cynthia Erivo) ventures back into dangerous territory on a mission to lead others to freedom.

With allies like abolitionist William Still (Leslie Odom, Jr.) and the entrepreneurial Marie Buchanon (Janelle Monae), Harriet risks capture and death to guide hundreds to safety as one of the most prominent conductors of the Underground Railroad.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 125 minutes / Release year: 2019 / Director: Kasi Lemmons / Cast: Leslie Odom, Jr., Janelle Monae, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters, Vanessa Bell Calloway / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission to this showing is FREE, although we hope you will consider a $5.00 suggested donation to support your Roxy Regional Theatre and help with licensing fees. Tickets must be reserved through our website for contact tracing and tracking purposes. Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited.

Popcorn, assorted candy, and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to the movie on Friday.

Please note: Until further notice, our box office is closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, seating is limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons are required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups are limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirement.

Don’t forget to make your reservations for our upcoming movies, including such favorites as “The Goonies”, “Grease” and “Coco”. For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries.

