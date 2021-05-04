Strawberry Season begins in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Department of Agriculture says with warm spring days in the forecast, Tennessee farms will quickly have fields turning red with juicy and sweet strawberries. If you are looking for the freshest berries, head straight to the farm.

“Tennesseans are always looking to enjoy time with friends and family,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Since it’s strawberry season, a visit to a local farm is a great way to be together and to enjoy the freshest berries around. There are plenty of you-pick and pre-picked options available.”

Farms are reporting that even with rapid weather changes, there should be ample berries across the Volunteer State. “We expect to have plenty of strawberries this year,” John Myers of Myers Brothers Farm in Sevier County said. “Luckily, the freeze didn’t slow us down.”

If you want fresh strawberries without the work, farms like Woodall’s Strawberry Farm in Robertson County provide the option for customers to purchase already-picked strawberries. “Our strawberries will be pre-picked only this year,” farm owner Anson Woodall said. “Be sure to call ahead before your visit to make sure berries are still available and not sold out for the day.”

It’s always best to call a berry farm in advance to learn picking procedures and to determine availability. Depending on weather, the typical strawberry season lasts four to six weeks, so head to a farm now for the freshest, best-tasting strawberries.

Support your local economy and buy fresh strawberries from your local farmer. Use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app or go to www.PickTNProducts.org to find a farm near you.

Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.

Sections

Topics