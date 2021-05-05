APSU Men’s Basketball adds guard Noel Scott for 2021-22

Clarksville, TN – The next addition to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 campaign is Noel Scott, a 6-3 combo guard from Los Angeles, CA.

Scott’s 2020-21 campaign at East Los Angeles College was cut short due to COVID-19 Coronavirus, which canceled the California Community College Athletic Associations’ season.

Prior to that, Scott was a dynamic playmaker for Woodstock Academy in a post-prep season at the prestigious Connecticut prep school, which has produced numerous Division I players since its inaugural 2017-18 season.

During his high school career, Scott was a 1,000-point scorer for George Washington Prep, twice earning All-State honors in 2018 and 2019. His time terrorizing opponents in the Golden State featured a city championship, two Marine League First-Team honors in 2018 and 2019, All-City honors in 2018 and 2019, and three all-tournament honors during in-season tournament play.

On the summer circuits, Scott starred for West Coast Elite, which has turned out future pros such as Josh Green, Nico Mannion, Cassius Stanley, and others over the years.

“Noel is a tough, physical hard-nosed guard who prides himself on being a defensive stopper,” said Austin Peay head coach Nate James. “He’s also a terrific playmaker constantly looking to create offense for himself and his teammates.

“He was a standout guard on a loaded Woodstock Academy team that featured more than a dozen Division I players and is coming off a canceled season within a storied program at ELAC. Noel is a natural leader who is hungry to get back on the court and help his team win. We are excited to have him join the Governor family!”

Scott joins a talented first recruiting class for James and his staff, which thus far includes Caleb Stone-Carrawell, Cam Copeland, Drew Calderon, and Tariq Silver.

