Austin Peay State University Baseball defeats Bellarmine, 10-3

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team ended its nine-game homestand in the win column, jumping out to an early lead en route to a 10-3 victory against Bellarmine, Wednesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

After a scoreless first inning, Austin Peay State University (16-27) broke through in the second when first baseman Bobby Head walked to start the inning and stole second base.

With one out, catcher Jack Alexander singled to center field, driving in Head for the early 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Governors saw their first four batters reach base safely. Second baseman Malcolm Tipler’s well-placed bunt led to the first run of the inning when the Bellarmine threw the ball away and left fielder Knaje Guthrie scored. Center fielder Garrett Spain drove in a second run with a single. Head followed with a sacrifice fly and the Govs lead hit 4-0.

The Governors doubled their lead in the fifth, sending nine men to the plate. Third baseman Gino Avros supplied the big hit of the inning, a double just inside the third-base line that allowed two runners to score, and the lead grew to 8-0. Right fielder Harrison Brown would later add a two-run triple in the eighth to wrap up the APSU Govs scoring.

Austin Peay State University starting pitcher Peyton Jula (2-4) threw three scoreless innings, scattering three hits. Reliever Austin Loeb followed with two scoreless innings as the Govs pushed their lead to 4-0.

Bellarmine (12-28) broke through in the sixth inning with back-to-back doubles from first baseman Jacob Mulcahy and left fielder A.J. Arnold. The Knights would tack on two more runs in the ninth, center fielder Matt Higgins’ double providing one of the runs.

Knights starter Gavin Braunecker (0-1) allowed four runs on four hits over 2.1 innings and suffered the loss. Arnold went 1-for-4 with two RBI, including a bases-loaded walk in the ninth.

Avros paced the Governors offense with a 3-for-4, two RBI performance. Seven other Govs recorded a hit in a 10-hit outing.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to action with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Eastern Illinois, Friday-Saturday.

Sections

Topics