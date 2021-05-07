|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, General Assembly deliver Conservative Wins in 2021 Session
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee marked the close of the 2021 legislative session, which includes the passage of his $42.6 billion budget and full agenda as outlined during his State of the State address in February.
“Lieutenant Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton, and the members of the General Assembly have been key partners in reducing crime, supporting strong families, and strengthening our economy, especially in rural Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. “I commend the legislature for their work this session to pass measures that will benefit Tennesseans and continue our reputation for conservative fiscal management.”
“We were presented with many challenges this session and we met each and every one,” said Lt. Governor McNally (R-Oak Ridge). “We invested in education and kept taxes and debt low. Most importantly, we ensured our state pension system remains fully funded for years to come. This protects our fiscal stability and our state credit rating. I am thankful to Gov. Lee, Speaker Sexton and every member of the General Assembly for their tremendous work on behalf of the people of Tennessee this session.”
“I greatly appreciate Governor Lee, his administration, Lt. Gov. McNally, the House and the Senate for their continued partnership, which has led to a smooth and incredibly successful legislative session,” said Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville). “Solutions to improve childhood literacy, our debt-free balanced budget, permitless handgun carry, criminal justice and truth in sentencing reform and preserving our election integrity will continue to move this state forward in a conservative direction. I am proud of these and other achievements that will allow Tennessee to maintain its status as a national leader for all others to follow.”
Governor Lee’s slate of budget and legislative priorities included initiatives to address criminal justice reform, invest in rural communities, enhance public safety, support families and build on the successes of the special session on education.
Highlights from Gov. Lee’s agenda include the following:
Investing in Rural Tennessee
Strengthening Tennessee Families
Supporting Tennessee Students
Enhancing Public Safety
Prioritizing Conservative Criminal Justice Reform
SectionsPolitics
TopicsBill Lee, Broadband, Nashville, Nashville TN, Randy McNally, State of the State Address, Tenncare, Tennessee, Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee Lieutenant Governor
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.