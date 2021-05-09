Austin Peay State University’s Weekly COVID-19 Update for May 9th

Clarksville, TN – This week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted seven commencement ceremonies to honor our December 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.

They deserve special recognition because they persevered through one of the most challenging years in University history.

Their strength and determination prove they’re ready to overcome any obstacles they may face in the coming years.



These students also continued to follow our safety protocols during these commencement ceremonies, wearing facemasks and social distancing from their classmates. They demonstrated their dedication to Austin Peay State University this week, and we wish them well in their future endeavors.

Don’t Confuse Allergies for COVID-19

This spring, Tennessee’s peak allergy season is taking place amid the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Because allergies and COVID-19 Coronavirus share a few symptoms, some people may mistakenly blame their fever and cough on the pollen floating through the air.



Allergy-related symptoms – sinus drainage, headaches, throat irritation, and more – could be caused by COVID-19 Coronavirus.



Please check the CDC’s list of symptoms or use the Peay Mobile app Daily Pre-Screening to see if you have any COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms. If you do have symptoms of the virus, do not come to campus. Get tested as soon as possible. To add another layer of protection, please consider getting the vaccine, if you haven’t already. By taking these steps, you will help us squash COVID-19 Coronavirus and its growing variants.

The numbers provided above are active cases being tracked by the Austin Peay State University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

