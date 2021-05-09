|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University’s Weekly COVID-19 Update for May 9th
Clarksville, TN – This week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) hosted seven commencement ceremonies to honor our December 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.
They deserve special recognition because they persevered through one of the most challenging years in University history.
Their strength and determination prove they’re ready to overcome any obstacles they may face in the coming years.
Don’t Confuse Allergies for COVID-19
This spring, Tennessee’s peak allergy season is taking place amid the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Because allergies and COVID-19 Coronavirus share a few symptoms, some people may mistakenly blame their fever and cough on the pollen floating through the air.
The numbers provided above are active cases being tracked by the Austin Peay State University administration. Our data is reliant upon students, faculty, and staff filling out the COVID-19 form on the APSU COVID-19 Website, http://www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.
SectionsEducation
TopicsAllergy, APSU, APSU Spring Commencement, Austin Peay State University, CDC, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Coronavirus, COVID-19
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.