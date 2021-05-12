Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 12th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 12th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sanders is an adult medium-sized Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, current on all vaccinations, and neutered. Sanders is looking for his forever home where he is loved.

Stitch is an adult female Domestic Shorthair She is fully vetted, current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She has lovely coloring and these green eyes that just follow you everywhere.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Bailey is an almost 2-year-old German Shepherd mix. She weighs 78 pounds and is house and crate trained. She is current on all vaccinations and is spayed. She is a friendly girl who gets along with older children and cats but has not been observed with younger children nor female dogs so introductions will be necessary. She does well with males. Her very best friend Titan is also available for adoption. Bailey knows basic commands and enjoys walks and playing with her family.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Buttercup is a young female short-haired ginger and white cat, not quite a year old. She loves people. She has been hissy with other cats, but we do not know her early experiences. She was a porch kitty who wanted to move in with the family she tried to adopt, but they were unable to take her in. Knowing she wanted a family and an inside home, they asked for help in finding her one. Buttercup is vetted, spayed, and litter trained.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Alvin is a young grey and white domestic with short hair. Current on vaccinations, litter trained, and neutered. Alvin loves to be a farm kitty, following you on walks, and enjoys riding in the hay then curling up with you after a hard day’s work.

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Spark is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male coonhound mix. He is full of spark and gets along well with children and other dogs. He will make a great family dog. If you are looking for a young pup, Spark is your dog. He is leash trained and knows some commands.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Cinnamon is approximately a 2-3-year-old female retriever mix. She is spayed, house trained and current on all vaccinations. She is kennel trained, knows basic commands and has good recall. She is gentle and a cuddle bug and loves children. She can run all day in a fenced yard then curl up and be a couch potato with you. She sleeps through the night and is looking for her forever family.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Gracie is a 9-year-old, 34-pound female Greyhound mix. She is up to date on vaccinations, spayed, and is microchipped and house trained. She loves to be around people but tends to do better with older children. She takes a few minutes to warm up but comes around quickly and wants to be part of the family.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is a 6-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is a sweet and goofy dog who enjoys running around and getting snuggles. He loves playing with toys. Sonny is very dog selective and needs to be in a home without cats. He is allergic to chicken.

If Sonny is a fit for your family you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

