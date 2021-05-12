Movie Night at the Downtown Commons features Toy Story 4, May 15th

Montgomery County, TN – The Downtown Commons will host the first of 5 Movie Nights beginning this Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at 7:30pm. The movies are free and open to the public. This month’s feature is Toy Story 4.

During the movie kids will have the opportunity to make the Toy Story character “Forky” at ArtLink’s mobile studio and food trucks will be available on Main Street.

Tennessee Kettle Corn will be there with popcorn available for every movie!

Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, pets, coolers, smoking/vaping or outside alcohol will not be allowed on site.

Downtown Commons Movie Night Schedule:

May 15th – Toy Story 4

– Toy Story 4 June 26th – The Croods: A New Age

– The Croods: A New Age July 10th – The Parent Trap

– The Parent Trap August 14th – Coco

– Coco September 4th – Moana

Movie Nights at Downtown Commons are sponsored by Beth King Phillips’ Downtown Southwest Funding Mortgage Branch and Todd Phillips Construction and sponsored in part by VRS Realty, Heather Chase.

Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Downtown Clarksville.



To stay up-to-date with the Downtown Commons, visit the Facebook page at Downtown Commons and our Instagram page @downtowncommonstn.

