Twelve APSU Athletics awarded Arthur Ashe Jr. Sport Scholar honors

Fairfax, VA – A program-record 12 Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes have been named to the 2021 Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Teams, selected by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education magazine.

Football (Matthew Gayle, Corey Petersen, Jau’Von Young), baseball (TJ Foreman, Harley Gollert, Reid Brown) and track and field (Allana Johnson, Karlijn Schouten, Mikaela Smith) led the way for APSU with a trio of nominations each.

Carlos Paez and Alec Woodard of the men’s basketball team were also honored, as was volleyball’s Aysha Hood.

This is the first appearance on the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar team for all six individuals.

Diverse: Issues in Higher Education sponsors the Arthur Ashe, Jr. Sports Scholar Awards to honor undergraduate students who have excelled in the classroom as well as on the athletic field.

Inspired by tennis legend Arthur Ashe, Jr.’s commitment to education as well as his love for the game of tennis, U.S. colleges and universities are invited to participate in this annual awards program by nominating their outstanding sports scholars.

In addition to their athletic ability and academic performance, Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars demonstrate a commitment to community service and community activism.

To be recognized, students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher through the fall of 2019, completed one full academic year at the nominating institution, be enrolled for the fall term of the academic year being nominated, be an active member of an intercollegiate athletic team during the 2020-21 year and have a record of campus or community service.

