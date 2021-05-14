APSU Softball’s season ends with loss to Jacksonville State at OVC Championship

Oxford, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team rallied from three runs down to force extra innings versus Jacksonville State in Day 2 of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship Tournament, Friday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, but fell in extra innings to the Gamecocks, 8-4.

The APSU Govs fell behind early, as the Gamecocks (24-24) hit a home run in the top of the first inning to go up 1-0 but rallied in the third inning to tie the game, 1-1, when Kelsey Gray reached on a one-out single, advance to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Kendyl Weinzapfel.

But the Gamecocks re-took the lead in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs on four hits to go up 4-1.

The APSU Govs wouldn’t go away though, as they scored twice in the bottom of the inning, to make it 4-3, with Brooke Pfefferle driving in Emily Harkleroad with a sacrifice fly and Bailey Shorter driving in pinch-runner Alyssa Archuleta with a single.

Austin Peay State University would tie the game for the second time in the bottom of the fifth, 4-4, with Kelsey Gross reaching on a one-out single, then pinch-runner Emily Moore moving into scoring position by stealing second and scoring the tying run three batters later on a single by Pfefferle.

The score would remain that way until the top of the eighth inning, when JSU scored four runs, coming on a grand slam home run, for the 8-4 final margin.

With the loss, the Governors end the season with a 27-16 record.

Inside the Boxscore

Emily Harkleroad ended the season with a seven-game hit streak.

Lexi Osowski reached base streak reached 11 games.

The APSU Govs finished the 2021 season 1-2 in extra-inning games.

With her stolen base, Emily Moore tied Laurel Burroughs (2013-16) for sixth all-time in program history, with 33 career stolen bases.

The loss saw the end of the careers of seniors Kelsey Gray, Brett Jackson, Drew Dudley, Kelsey Gross, Emily Moore, and Katelyn Smith.

Box Score

Jacksonville State 8, Austin Peay 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 R H E Jacksonville State 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 8 10 0 Austin Peay 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 4 7 1

W: Alexus Jimmerson (5-4) L: GROSS, Kelsey (9-3)

