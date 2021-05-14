Austin Peay State University’s Community School for the Arts hosts inaugural dance recital, announces summer arts classes

Clarksville, TN – In February, the Community School for the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) kicked off a semester of dance classes – creative movement, ballet, contemporary, and jazz – for community members of all ages, and on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 those participants showed off their new skills with the CSA’s inaugural dance recital.

“The CSA Dance Recital was an amazing experience,” Ebonè Amos, CSA, and APSU dance instructor, said. “Each performance was a testament, not only to the students’ hard work but also to how much fun they had with each other during class. I was very proud and thankful that the community came out to show their support of the dancers.”

Now, after a successful spring semester, the CSA is ready to launch a new series of summer arts classes and workshops. The program is easing back into in-person classes this summer, but safety during this ongoing pandemic remains the CSA’s top priority. That means each class has a maximum size limit that allows the students to safely distance themselves.

And because all classes are held on the APSU campus, the program must adhere to the University’s COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines. With social distancing limiting class sizes, interested participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.

The CSA’s 4-week summer classes include:

Art for Children (art materials included in price)

Drawing (art materials included in price)

Mixed Media Painting (art materials included in price)

The Short Film (no are materials needed)

Figure Drawing Workshop (art materials and model fee included in price)

Digital Photography Workshop

Ballet

Jazz

Dance Combo (Ballet, Tap, and Jazz)

Beginning Guitar

Beginning Ukulele

Rock Band Camp

“We will continue to offer the incredible price of $5.00 an hour for instruction,” Dawn Martin Dickins, CSA coordinator said. “However, there are some classes that will have additional fees due to needed materials and assistants. Needless to say, it’s still a pretty sweet deal!”

For information on the CSA classes, visit https://apsu.edu/csa/classes.php. If you have any questions, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

