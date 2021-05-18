Austin Peay State University Military Community’s Fall 2021 to be Busy, Celebratory Year

Clarksville, TN – For years, Austin Peay State University (APSU) has been Tennessee’s leading provider of higher education to military-affiliated students, with about 25 percent of enrolled APSU students having a military connection. This fall, Austin Peay State University will continue to embrace its support of the military through several new programs, celebrations, and scholarships.

Here are some things to look forward to this fall:

ROTC 50th Anniversary

The APSU ROTC program, which has received the prestigious MacArthur Award an astounding eight times, is celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2021-22 academic year. Austin Peay State University will kick off this year-long commemoration during the APSU Homecoming Military Alumni Chapter Dinner at 6:00pm on Friday, October 8th. Former ROTC faculty member Maj. Margaree King Richard (retired), assistant women’s basketball coach for the U.S Military Academy at West Point, will speak at the event.

The Margaree King Richard Leader of Character Endowment

In honor of the ROTC program’s 50th anniversary, Lt. Col. John Montgomery (retired), former APSU professor of military science, and SFC Robert Roof (retired), former APSU military instructor, has started a scholarship in honor of Richard. The Margaree King Richard Leader of Character Endowment is available to current ROTC cadets with a 3.5 GPA. To support this endowment, visit this site.

Mrs. Joyce Luster Scholarship Endowment

Austin Peay State University’s Military Alumni Chapter recently endowed the Mrs. Joyce Luster Scholarship Endowment. Qualified applicants will include any active duty or honorably discharged Special Forces Support soldier, spouse, or dependent of a Special Forces Support soldier. Recipients must be enrolled as full-time students at APSU and meet all APSU admission requirements. This is the third endowed scholarship created by the Military Alumni Chapter.

Military Alumni Chapter

The APSU Military Alumni Chapter now has a chapter officer serving in Germany. That officer, James Kidd, is responsible for outreach in Europe as the chapter works to expand its international reach, awareness, and support.

Institute for National Security and Military Studies

In May, the Tennessee General Assembly agreed to fund the state’s first Institute for National Security and Military Studies at the University. The new institute will oversee educational programs (both credit and noncredit), military outreach activities, and interdisciplinary research on national security, intelligence, and military life.

Maj. Gen. Lord named new military adviser in residence

On May 10th, retired Maj. Gen. Walt Lord, former Military Executive Director to the Reserve Forces Policy Board in the Office of the Secretary of Defense, joined Austin Peay State University’s senior leadership team as the institution’s second military adviser in residence. In this new role, Lord will advise the APSU leadership team on how the University can better serve and recruit military students

Newton Military Family Resource Center

Earlier this year, Austin Peay State University opened the Newton Military Family Resource Center at 426 College Street. In addition to housing APSU’s Military Student Center, this facility provides seamless support to military-affiliated students, from applying for admission to securing employment after graduation. The University will celebrate the official grand opening on Wednesday, November 10th, with a ribbon-cutting. More details about this celebration will be announced this fall.

For more information on how Austin Peay State University serves the military community, visit https://www.apsu.edu/military.

