Austin Peay State University promotes Travis LeBlanc to Associate Head Beach Volleyball Coach

Clarksville, TN – Travis LeBlanc, who recently finished his fifth season with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) indoor and beach volleyball programs, has been promoted to associate head coach for the Governors’ beach volleyball program.

LeBlanc and head coach Taylor Mott and Austin Peay State University recently concluded their fifth beach campaign by winning the first-ever Ohio Valley Conference tournament title.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association also recently named LeBlanc to its Thirty Under 30 list which recognizes up-and-coming beach coaching talent at all levels of the sport.

“I’m proud to elevate Travis to associate head coach of our beach volleyball program,” said Mott. “He’s been involved in building our beach volleyball program from the very beginning. Travis is a big part of our success through his ability to teach the game and motivate our athletes. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

“I want to thank TMott for her confidence, mentorship, and ultimately her friendship,” said LeBlanc. “We grind day after day to take our teams to the next level and it’s been a joy to win three Ohio Valley Conference titles with her. I’m looking forward to winning more titles with her and our teams.”

Leblanc also remains as an assistant coach for the Austin Peay State University indoor volleyball team.

