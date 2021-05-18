Nashville Sounds come from behind to beat Gwinnett Stripers 9-8

Nashville, TN – Jace Peterson and Hernán Pérez delivered two-out run-scoring hits in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Nashville Sounds to a 9-8 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

In Nashville’s first-ever game against Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate, the Sounds came from behind twice to score the win in the series opener.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and trailing 6-5, Jace Peterson delivered a two-run single down the left field line, scoring Dustin Peterson and Keston Hiura to give the Sounds a 7-6 lead.

Pérez immediately followed by hammering an 0-1 pitch from Daysbel Hernandez out to right-center to give Nashville a 9-6 lead.

Gwinnett got a single tally back in the top of the eighth on Drew Waters’ second home run of the game, but Clayton Andrews came in and shut down the rally at 9-7.

Sounds reliever Patrick Weigel entered for the ninth and gave up a solo homer to Sean Kazmar Jr. to close Nashville’s lead to 9-8. After a two-out single by Ryan Casteel, Weigel came back to strikeout Travis Demeritte to end the game. It was the first save in Weigel’s professional career.

Nashville’s first comeback of the night occurred after Gwinnett scored three runs off Aaron Ashby in the opening inning. Jace Peterson launched a two-run homer into The Band Box in the bottom of the second and Hiura’s two-run double off the center field wall in the third gave the Sounds a 4-3 lead.

The first home run by Waters went off the right field foul pole in the top of the fifth to give Gwinnett a 5-4 lead. Ashby struggled in his third start of the season and allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings. The 22-year-old southpaw walked four and struck out four.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 7.94) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (0-0, 1.93) for Gwinnett. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville’s win was their first of the season when trailing after six innings. They are now 1-5 in such situations.

Keston Hiura collected his 5 th double in the third inning. His 5 doubles are tied for third-most in the Triple-A East. He finished the night with three hits – his second three-hit performance in 2021 (also 4/24 vs. Chicago-NL).

Box Score

Gwinnett 8, Nashville 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 3 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 8 14 2 Nashville 0 2 2 1 0 0 4 0 x 9 10 1

