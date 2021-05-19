|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU travels to Murray State with OVC Tournament berth on the line
Murray, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team puts its tourney hopes on the line this weekend as it closes the 2021 regular season with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series against Murray State, Thursday-Friday, at Johnny Reagan Field.
Austin Peay State University enters the final weekend tied for fourth with Jacksonville State, one game ahead of both SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois and two games ahead of Belmont and Tennessee Tech.
The APSU Govs qualify for the four-team OVC tournament with a series win this weekend and if none of the other three OVC series results in a sweep by a team behind them in the standings.
Austin Peay State University put itself in a position to make the tournament thanks to its series victory against Jacksonville State last weekend. Shortstop Bobby Head led the Govs with a program-record 11 hits during the three-game series, batting .786 with four doubles and two home runs.
Meanwhile, pitchers Drew McIllwain, Tucker Weaver and Nick Wellman combined for 7.1 scoreless innings in Game 3 to help secure the series victory.
Murray State has been difficult to beat at home this season, posting a 16-4 record at Johnny Reagan Field, including a 9-3 home mark in OVC play – both league bests. Second baseman Jordan Cozart went 6-for-14 at SIUE last weekend, and notched his league-leading 10th home run in OVC games.
On the mound, reliever Jake Jones appeared in all three games of the SIUE series, striking out nine and walking none over 7.2 innings of scoreless work.
Inside The Series
The Series: 214 previous meetings, MSU leads 110-104
Probable Starters
GAME 1 | RHP Luke Brown vs. LHP Sam Burns
GAME 2 | TBA vs. RHP Sam Gardner
GAME 3 | TBA vs. RHP Quinton Kujawa
First Hacks
Head coach Travis Janssen will manage his 500th career game in Thursday’s series opener. He recorded his 150th Austin Peay State University victory with last Friday’s series-opening victory against Jacksonville State.
Catcher Jack Alexander posted an RBI in each game of the JSU series. He also extended his reached safely streak to 11 games, which started April 30th against Arkansas State.
Third baseman Gino Avros was just 1-for-30 (.033) at the plate through the season’s first 11 games. But his turnaround has been remarkable, batting .333 (52-156) with a .398 on-base percentage since March 14.
Shortstop John Bolton has seen his bat start to warm up with 14 hits (.318 BA) and seven walks (.412 OBP) in his last 14 games. He has four multi-hit games in that span.
Outfielder Skyler Luna has started six consecutive games in right field. He has three hits and three RBI in those starts.
First baseman John McDonald returned to action at designated hitter against SIUE after missing nine games due to an injury. He promptly extended his reached safely streak to 15 games (6 game hit streak) during the JSU series.
Center fielder Garrett Spain was held hitless in back-to-back games on April 17th & 20th, lowering his average to .298. In the 16 games since, he has batted .368 (25-68) with 12 RBI, moving his average up 26 points.
Second baseman Malcolm Tipler saw a 19-game reached safely streak end at Eastern Illinois, May 8th. But he has bounced back with four-straight multi-hit games (.600, 9-for-15), pushing his average up 30 points.
Outfielder Jeremy Wagner has started 11 of the APSU Govs last 12 games and is batting 9-for-37 (.243), including a 2-for-3, two RBI effort in the JSU series opener, May 14th.
SectionsSports
TopicsAPSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Bobby Head, Drew McIllwain, Eastern Illinois, Garrett Spain, Gino Avros, Governors, Govs, Harley Gollert, Jack Alexander, Jacksonville State, Jeremy Wagner, John Bolton, John McDonald, Luke Brown, Malcolm Tipler, Murray KY, Murray State, Nick Wellman, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Tournament, Racers, Sebastian Martinez, SIU Edwardsville, Skyler luna, Tennessee Tech, Travis Janssen, Tucker Weaver
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.