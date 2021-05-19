Austin Peay State University College of Business holds Academic Commitment Week

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business recently hosted its first academic commitment week to celebrate incoming business students enrolled in the Fall 2021 semester.

Commitment days (or signing days) are traditionally held for high school student-athletes signing to a university’s athletic program.

“Much like an athletic signing day, we wanted to create something fun and memorable for our future business Govs as a way of welcoming them to the College of Business,” Matthew Kilpatrick, APSU graduate advisor, and recruiter said. “It’s been a tough year, and we want them to look forward to starting this next chapter of their lives.”

The College of Business staff visited local high schools from May 13th-18th. Each student received a College of Business lapel pin to mark the occasion and had their photo taken.

The APSU College of Business offers programs in four primary disciplines at the undergraduate level – accounting, finance, marketing, and management. Management is also offered at the graduate level. Enrollment for Fall 2021 is open. Visit apsu.edu/admissions to apply.

For information about the Austin Peay State University College of Business or the academic commitment week, contact Elaina Russell at *protected email*

Sections

Topics