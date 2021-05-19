Nashville Sounds rally to tie, win in extra inning thriller against Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds came away with yet another thrilling win at First Horizon Park when they walked off on the Gwinnett Stripers with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings Wednesday night.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th with nobody out and the bases loaded, Nashville third baseman Zach Green hit the first pitch he saw to the wall in right field, easily scoring Dee Strange-Gordon with the tying run and Logan Forsythe with the winning run.

Just moments earlier, a wild top of the 10th unfolded with Gwinnett grabbing two runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Ryan Goins gave the Stripers a 3-2 lead with a run-scoring triple and Drew Waters’ fourth hit of the night scored Goins to make it 4-2.

Immediately following the RBI single by Waters, Sounds catcher Luke Maile and Manager Rick Sweet were ejected by home plate umpire Rich Grassa. Pitcher Clayton Andrews rebounded by getting Orlando Arcia to ground out to first base to end the inning.

Strange-Gordon started the bottom of the 10th with a single to left field and Forsythe was hit by a Victor Arano pitch to loaded the bases. Dustin Peterson trimmed the deficit to one run with an RBI single, setting the stage for Green’s game-winner.

As they have made a habit of, the Sounds staged a late comeback just to get the game to extras. Gwinnett held a slim 2-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth when Nashville drew even. Dustin Peterson cut the deficit to 2-1 with a run-scoring single and Keston Hiura lined a run-scoring single to right field to even the game at 2-2.

The Nashville bullpen was stellar on the heels of Wade LeBlanc’s five-inning start. Bobby Wahl and Eric Yardley both appeared on Major League rehab assignments and tossed a scoreless inning. Luke Barker and Hoby Milner followed suit with scoreless frames of their own.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Eric Lauer makes his Sounds debut against right-hander Jose Rodriguez (0-0, 2.25) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

The walk-off win for Nashville was their second of the season (also May 15th vs. Memphis).

Dee Strange-Gordon extended his hitting streak to 9 games with a double in the eighth inning. He’s hitting .359 (14-for-39) with 9 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, and 2 RBI during the streak.

Dustin Peterson had his first three-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games.

Tonight’s game was the second extra-inning contest for Nashville. They are now 2-0.

Nashville catcher Luke Maile and Manager Rick Sweet were both ejected by home plate umpire Rich Grassa in the top of the 10th inning.

