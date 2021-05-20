Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Artist Scene will host Meet and Greet, June 10th

May 20, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Artist SceneClarksville, TN – Clarksville Artist Scene will hold its first Meet and Greet for local artists to gather, provide mutual support and explore opportunities to collaborate.

The event will be held Thursday, June 10th from 5:00pm-6:00pm at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 404 Madison Street in Downtown Clarksville
Organizer Jackie Lewis says the meeting is open to artists in all mediums. “Whether you’re a musician, a visual artist, a writer, an actor/actress, or any other form of art, you are welcome to join us. This is a chance to unite the creative community of Clarksville.”

Clarksville Artists Scene Press Release to hold local artists Meet and Greet on Thursday, June 10th.

Clarksville Artists Scene Press Release to hold local artists’ Meet and Greet on Thursday, June 10th.

The event will be held in the ‘Best of Clarksville Community Room,’ located inside The ReStore.

Clarksville Artist Scene serves the local art community on Instagram and Facebook through sharing content, promotion shows, exhibits, and learning opportunities.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives