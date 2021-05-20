|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Artist Scene will host Meet and Greet, June 10th
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Artist Scene will hold its first Meet and Greet for local artists to gather, provide mutual support and explore opportunities to collaborate.
The event will be held Thursday, June 10th from 5:00pm-6:00pm at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 404 Madison Street in Downtown Clarksville
The event will be held in the ‘Best of Clarksville Community Room,’ located inside The ReStore.
Clarksville Artist Scene serves the local art community on Instagram and Facebook through sharing content, promotion shows, exhibits, and learning opportunities.
SectionsEvents
TopicsClarksville, Clarksville Artist Scene, Clarksville TN, Downtown Clarksville, Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, Habitat for Humanity Restore, Madison Street
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.