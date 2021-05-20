Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency receives Drone Package Donation

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) recently acquired a drone package to enhance the capabilities in missing person searches, damage assessment, and other search and rescue responses thanks to a $20,000 donation from WoodmenLife Insurance.

Chuck Phillips, local member and president of WoodmenLife Chapter 1069, reached out to WoodmenLife Member and Montgomery County Emergency Services Director Jimmie Edwards to discuss the need for a drone package.

“I was inspired by a story about a drone used by the Murfreesboro EMS to quickly locate a lost child. I couldn’t stop thinking about it so I brought the idea of purchasing a drone for Montgomery County EMA to our members who unanimously agreed to make the purchase. We feel like if it saves one life, it’s worth every penny,” stated Phillips.

Rodney Grimsley, assistant director of Montgomery County EMA said, “Chief Edwards tasked me with overseeing the project so I reached out to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS Project Manager Doug Catellier for his expertise in selecting the specifications. The GIS Center has been instrumental in supporting EMA through weather events and search operations. We are grateful for this asset which will definitely be put to good use for the community.”

The chapter and rescue squad plan to hold a presentation ceremony later in the year. In the meantime, the rescue squad will be training to use the drone in real-world situations.

About WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members have access to many extras they can use now.

To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org .

For information about Montgomery County EMA and the work they do to support the community, visit https://mcgtn.org/ema.

