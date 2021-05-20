Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff's Office respond to possible Aggravated Assault on Meadowview Lane

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) units are on the scene of a possible aggravated assault on Meadowview Lane.

The suspect has been detained.

Based on information gathered on the scene, this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

