Tennessee Sol 2023 Blue AAU Girls Basketball wins 2021 Tennessee State Championship

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Sol program was started by former Austin Peay State University and NBA player Trenton Hassell. Tennessee Sol has many different age groups ranging from 6th-11th grade.

The program was started in 2011 and had only won 2 State Championship titles prior to now.

One of the program’s 10th-grade groups (Tennessee Sol 2023 Blue) traveled to Knoxville, TN on May 7th to compete in the 2021 TN State Championship (AAU Girls Basketball). Tennessee Sol 2023 Blue roster is made up of four Clarksville natives and seven from surrounding counties.

The girls struggled in their first two pool games and won the third game, which advanced them to the Division 2 State Championship bracket. The girls went on to win their next three games earning them the title of 2021 TN State Champions for the AAU Girls Basketball TN State Championship tournament.

Tennessee Sol 2023 Blue is coached by Elizabeth Rates and Lauren Yarbrough, both are Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball alumni. Rates graduated in 2017 and Yarbrough graduated in 2014.

Elizabeth Rates and Lauren Yarbrough are also both on Hassell’s coaching staff at Clarksville Christian School. Both are very thankful to be a part of the Tennessee Sol program and enjoy being able to coach next to Hassell during the regular season. They are thrilled that they were able to bring home the program’s third State Championship title for TN AAU Girls Basketball.

Tennessee Sol 2023 Blue Roster:

Atyia Moss (Clarksville Academy)

Iyanna Curtis (Kenwood)

Ella Muiznieks (Clarksville High)

Sarah Mayes (Rossview)

Harlee Veazey (Henry County)

Josey Gant (Houston County)

Emma Mitchell (Henry County)

Ciara Collins (Todd County Central)

Brooke Blakenship (Henry County)

Kelliejo Hankins (McEwen)

Amberlee Hankins (McEwen)

