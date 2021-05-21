Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Two for Threatening LG Electronics Employees

Clarksville, TN – Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have arrested two men in connection to a threat of harm to the employees of LG Electronics.

At approximately 10:00am on May 13th, 2021, LG Electronics received a phone call where a man stated he was going to enter the building and harm the employees.

Units responded to the scene to secure the building and start an investigation.

With the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, investigators were able to determine the threat was a hoax.

Tyler Terrell Williams 23, was taken into custody and charged with harassment. Bond set at $5,000.

Jabare Dquan Day, 27, was taken into custody and charged with conspiracy to commit harassment. Bond set at $10,000.

Anyone with any additional information on this crime is asked to call Investigator Knotts at 931.648.0611 ext.13404; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

