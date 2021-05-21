Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for Public’s Help locating missing juvenile Co’Ron Comer

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Co’Ron Comer, 15, was last seen on Wednesday morning, May 19th, 2021. Co’Ron is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen by his grandmother getting on the bus to go to school. He was wearing a green, yellow, and blue jogging suit with Air Force one sneakers.

Co’Ron is believed to be in Clarksville, Tennessee area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or Investigator Shelby Largent at 931.648.0611 ext: 13418.

