Nashville Sounds defeat Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 at First Horizon Park
Keston Hiura Homers in Second Straight Game
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds bullpen pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night in front of 7,874 fans at First Horizon Park. Nashville has won a season-best four straight games.
The bullpen surrendered just one hit, struck out four, and walked six.
Hernán Peréz gave the Sounds a quick 1-0 lead in the first with a single. But the lead did not last as Sean Kazmar Jr. and Kyle Muller delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give Gwinnett a 2-1 advantage.
Keston Hiura tied the game at two in the fourth with an opposite-field homer. The Sounds took a 3-2 lead in the fifth as Dee Strange-Gordon came in to score on an error.
Hiura and Peréz had multi-hit efforts for the Nashville offense.
Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start for the Sounds against right-hander Connor Johnstone (1-1, 3.38) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Gwinnett 2, Nashville 3
