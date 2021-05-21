Nashville Sounds defeat Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 at First Horizon Park

Keston Hiura Homers in Second Straight Game

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds bullpen pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Sounds to a 3-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Friday night in front of 7,874 fans at First Horizon Park. Nashville has won a season-best four straight games.

The bullpen surrendered just one hit, struck out four, and walked six.

Hernán Peréz gave the Sounds a quick 1-0 lead in the first with a single. But the lead did not last as Sean Kazmar Jr. and Kyle Muller delivered back-to-back RBI singles to give Gwinnett a 2-1 advantage.

Keston Hiura tied the game at two in the fourth with an opposite-field homer. The Sounds took a 3-2 lead in the fifth as Dee Strange-Gordon came in to score on an error.

Hiura and Peréz had multi-hit efforts for the Nashville offense.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (0-0, 0.00) makes his second start for the Sounds against right-hander Connor Johnstone (1-1, 3.38) for the Stripers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura has homered in two consecutive games…he is batting .643 (9-for-13) with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 6 RBI in his last four games.

Nashville has won a season-best four straight games and 10 of their last 13.

The Sounds have won all four games this series by a combined five runs.

Jesús Castillo has a scoreless streak of 4.1 IP.

Box Score

Gwinnett 2, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 Nashville 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 x 3 5 1

