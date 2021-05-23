Nashville Sounds win Pitching Battle against Gwinnett Stripers, 1-0

Nashville, TN – Five Nashville Sounds pitchers combined to one-hit the Gwinnett Stripers in a 1-0 win in front of 7,923 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon. The Sounds have won six straight games and swept the series.

The only run that was needed for the Sounds came with two outs in the bottom of the first inning when Keston Hiura drilled a solo homer off Gwinnett starter Tucker Davidson. It was Hiura’s third homer of the homestand.

Left-hander Aaron Ashby started for the Sounds one day ahead of his 23rd birthday.

The southpaw allowed only one hit in five innings – a leadoff single by Drew Waters in the top of the fourth.

Ashby worked around the hit, and two walks, and earned his first win of the season.

Nashville’s bullpen continued its recent run of dominance with four more shutout innings to run the collective streak to 17.0 straight innings without allowing a run.

Blaine Hardy worked the sixth, Miguel Sanchez tossed the seventh, Patrick Weigel followed suit in the eighth and Hoby Milner pitched the ninth and earned his second save of the season.

The Sounds went 9-3 on the 12-game homestand and hit the road for a 12-game road trip beginning Tuesday, May 25th in Columbus, Ohio. The next home game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8th.

Game one of the six-game series in Columbus is Tuesday night at 6:05 central time. Left-hander Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 5.91) starts for Nashville against left-hander Tanner Tully (0-0, 0.00) for Columbus.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has won a season-best six straight games and 12 of their last 15.

First Horizon Park welcomed 83,065 fans over the 12-game homestand, a 6,922 per-game average, which is the most in Minor League Baseball.

Keston Hiura hit his third home run of the season and is hitting .438 (14-for-32) with 8 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 7 RBI, 4 walks, and 2 strikeouts.

Aaron Ashby matched a season-high with six strikeouts and picked up his first win of the season.

Box Score

Gwinnett 0, Nashville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Nashville 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 X 1 3 1

