Applications being accepted by Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation for 2021-2022 Leadership CMCSS

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is pleased to announce the reinstatement of the annual Leadership CMCSS program. LCMCSS is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 session, due by June 15th, 2021.

The purpose of the LCMCSS program is to foster a more widespread community understanding of public education through sharing the challenges and successes of CMCSS and ultimately building a more substantial advocacy base of leaders who can impact positive change in education.

“Leadership CMCSS is a tremendous learning opportunity for those who can affect more positive relationships between the community and the district,” said Robin Burton, Executive Director of the CMC Education Foundation. “Our goal is for participants to be better informed about public education as a whole, so they are empowered to share correct knowledge about our school system’s successes and challenges as they interact with other community members.”

The seven program sessions expose current and aspiring community leaders to various CMCSS departments and instructional areas through seminars, in-school visits, hands-on participation, and group discussions. Selected applicants will explore the interworking of our district. Sessions will focus on strategic direction, planning for growth, exploring principal and teacher roles, the impact of state and federal laws in the classroom, community partnerships, and much more.

The sessions will be hosted for a half-day each month of September, October, November 2021, and January, February, March, and April 2022. Due to generous community sponsorships, there is no cost to be a part of the program for those whose applications are accepted and approved by the CMC Education Foundation Board.

To learn more and download the application, visit http://bit.ly/LCMCSS2021.

