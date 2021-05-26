Tennessee Honey Festival to be held at First Horizon Park, October 3rd

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds have announced the Tennessee Honey Festival will take place at First Horizon Park on Sunday, October 3rd. The unique event from 10:00am to 5:00pm will feature over 100 vendors and live music featuring headliner Mo Pitney.

Festival goers are invited to experience the sweet taste of beekeeping. Over 100 renowned honey vendors will provide tastings of local and regional honey. A variety of honey-inspired food and desserts, along with honey-themed beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks throughout First Horizon Park.

Tickets are on sale now for only $10.00 and can be purchased at www.tennesseehoneyfestival.com. Children (5 and under) get in free.

Morgan Alexander kicks off the live music at 11:00am. The Dryes is expected to take the stage around 1:00pm with Pitney slated to perform around 3:00pm.

“U.S. Pest Protection is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park bringing the Tennessee Honey Festival to the ballpark,” said Erica Brister, President, and CEO, U.S. Pest Protection. “We are bringing together top musical talent, local honey vendors, and the top experts in the beekeeping industry at a prime location. The 2021 Tennessee Honey Festival will have activities for everybody!”

Family and friends are invited to attend the educational, fun-filled day to learn about the importance of bees and other pollinators in Tennessee. Festival goers can experience the renowned Williams Honey Farm – Mobile Bee Yard Classroom, a one-of-a-kind, unique outdoor interactive beekeeping classroom exhibit.

Children are welcome to the “Monthaven Art Experience” bees-bugs-butterfly painting and crafts for all ages.

Additionally, the educational tent will feature presentations by beekeeping experts in the industry throughout the day. Presenters include Shannon Trimboli (10:00am), Stewart Ledford (11:00am), Jay Heselschwerdt (Noon), Jay Williams (1:00pm), Mike Studer (2:00pm), Mara Papatheodorou (3:00pm) and Howard Kerr (4:00pm).

Food trucks scheduled to be at the Tennessee Honey Festival include The Loveless Café, Cousins Maine Lobster, YaYo’s OMG, The Tennessee Cobbler Company, Retro Sno, Tennessee Tatercakes, Chivanada, Allen’s Smokehouse, and The Mac Shack.

Vendors include Williams Honey Farm, Tennessee Artisan Honey, Creekside Bonsai, Honey Child Jellies, Just b’s, Treebee, Honeybee Tennessee, Once Upon A Willow Tree, The Naked Bee, Sincerely Southern Style, Cumberland Plants and Bellybee Goods, The Burns and the Bees, Moonshine Suds, Southern ‘n Sassy Roots, Tennessee Beekeepers Association, Fireflour Bakery, Thistle Farms, Your CBD Store, Kuenzer Honey Farm, Savor The Sweets, Tea Tree Co., Wildflower Honey, Magnolia Catherine Designs, SDS Creations, Diana’s Daughters, The Girls Garage, Wild Bills Craft Beverage Company and T & L Honey.

First Horizon Park is the home of the Nashville Sounds and plays host to a variety of public and private events. For more information on events at First Horizon Park please contact *protected email* or call 615.690.4487.

