APSU Baseball falls to Southeast Missouri 11-8 in OVC Tournament

Jackson, TN – A late comeback effort came up two runs short and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team dropped its Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Championship-opening game 11-8 to top-seeded Southeast Missouri, Thursday after at The Ballpark at Jackson.

Austin Peay State University (22-32) trailed 10-4 after six innings and saw its first two batters in the seventh inning retired without reaching base.

But Jackson native Malcolm Tipler used his 200th career hit to get a rally started with a two-out single.

Center fielder Garrett Spain and first baseman Bobby Head followed with singles, Head’s driving in a run and ending the day for Southeast Missouri starting pitcher Dylan Dodd.

The Governors took advantage of the Redhawks bullpen. Designated hitter John McDonald doubled to drive in Spain and Head and then he scored on catcher Jack Alexander’s single, cutting the deficit to 10-8. After second pitching change, left fielder TJ Foreman walked to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. But the Redhawks escaped with a fielder’s choice for the third out.

APSU would have an opportunity to tie the game in the ninth as Spain and Head each singled to start the inning. However, Southeast Missouri got a fly out and a fielder’s choice to end the game.

Southeast Missouri (28-19) used a pair of third inning home runs to surge into the lead. With Austin Peay State University leading 3-2, first baseman Lincoln Andrews hit a three-run home to right field for a 5-3 lead. Catcher Wade Stauss followed with a solo home run the straightaway center field for a 6-3 advantage.

The Redhawks got a three-run sixth inning for what proved to be key insurance runs. Right fielder Andrew Keck provided a RBI double before Stauss’ second home run of the game – a two-run blast to center field – extended the lead to 10-4.

APSU starter Luke Brown (4-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits in 2.1 innings of work. Reliever Harley Gollert worked the final 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and five walks.

Alexander and McDonald each had 3-for-5 outings. Alexander finished with three RBI and McDonald provided two RBI. Eight APSU Govs finished the day with a base hit and five had a RBI.

Dodd (9-1) picked up the win after striking out 11 of the 31 batters he faced in a 6.2-inning outing. He did allow seven runs on nine hits but did not issue a walk. Reliever Blake Cisneros recorded the final two outs for his season’s second save.

Stauss went 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace the Redhawks. Andrews went 1-for-5 with three RBI.

The Austin Peay State University baseball team plays in Game 3 of the tournament with a 3:00pm contest against either Murray State or Morehead State.

Box Score

Austin Peay 8, Southeast Missouri 11

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 0 2 1 1 0 0 4 0 0 8 14 1 Southeast Missouri 1 1 5 0 0 3 1 0 X 11 14 2

W: DODD, Dylan (9-1) L: BROWN, Luke (4-2) S: CISNEROS, Blake (2)

