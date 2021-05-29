|
Nashville Sounds defeat Columbus Clippers 9-3 for 11 Straight wins
Zach Green has hit Five Home Runs in his last Five Games
Nashville, TN – Zach Green crushed two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Saturday night at Huntington Park. Nashville has won 11 straight games and 14 of their last 16.
The Sounds took a quick 2-0 lead in the first as Corey Ray drove in two runs with a double. The Clippers tied the game in the second on a solo home run from Bobby Bradley and an RBI-single from Gavin Collins.
In the third, Tyrone Taylor walked and was driven in on a two-run homer from Green to give Nashville a 4-2 advantage. Taylor gave the Sounds a 7-2 lead in the fourth with a three-run, bases-clearing double.
The Clippers loaded the bases in the fourth but only got one run out of it to cut the Nashville lead to 7-3.
The Sounds got the run back in the sixth on Green’s second home run of the game to give them an 8-3 lead.
Nashville starting pitcher Aaron Ashby earned his second win after he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with a season-high nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.
The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Columbus. Right-hander Bowden Francis (NR) starts for the Nashville Sounds against left-hander Tanner Tully (0-1, 7.50) for the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm central time.
Nashville 9, Columbus 3
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
