Nashville Sounds defeat Columbus Clippers 9-3 for 11 Straight wins

Zach Green has hit Five Home Runs in his last Five Games

Nashville, TN – Zach Green crushed two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to an 8-3 win over the Columbus Clippers Saturday night at Huntington Park. Nashville has won 11 straight games and 14 of their last 16.

The Sounds took a quick 2-0 lead in the first as Corey Ray drove in two runs with a double. The Clippers tied the game in the second on a solo home run from Bobby Bradley and an RBI-single from Gavin Collins.

In the third, Tyrone Taylor walked and was driven in on a two-run homer from Green to give Nashville a 4-2 advantage. Taylor gave the Sounds a 7-2 lead in the fourth with a three-run, bases-clearing double.

The Clippers loaded the bases in the fourth but only got one run out of it to cut the Nashville lead to 7-3.

The Sounds got the run back in the sixth on Green’s second home run of the game to give them an 8-3 lead.

Nashville starting pitcher Aaron Ashby earned his second win after he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with a season-high nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings of work.

The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Columbus. Right-hander Bowden Francis (NR) starts for the Nashville Sounds against left-hander Tanner Tully (0-1, 7.50) for the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has won a Minor League best 11 straight games and 14 of their last 16.

Zach Green recorded his 10 th career multi-homer game and his first since July 5, 2019 at Reno….he has 5 home runs and 10 RBI in his last five games.

career multi-homer game and his first since July 5, 2019 at Reno….he has 5 home runs and 10 RBI in his last five games. Tyrone Taylor is batting .455 (5-for-11) with 5 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs, and 5 RBI in his first three games with Nashville.

Aaron Ashby posted season-highs in strikeouts (9), innings pitched (5.2), pitches (95) and strikes (62)…he is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA (2 ER/10.2 IP) in his last two starts…Nashville is 5-0 in his starts this season.

The Sounds are averaging 9.2 runs per game in their last five games.

Nashville is 8-2 on the road this season.

Box Score

Nashville 9, Columbus 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 2 0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 8 9 3 Columbus 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.

