Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold summer meetings on June 4th

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, June 4th, 2021, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its summer meetings – committee meetings and the full board meeting – throughout the day on campus.

The day will begin with the Board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 9:00am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter.

The full Board will meet at 1:30pm that Friday afternoon. The Board will discuss several items, including the Austin Peay StateUniversity’s proposed 2021-2022 budget and a naming request for the front Browning quadrangle.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the APSU Board of Trustees at 931.221.7559.

