Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement opens the weekend of June 5th

Clarksville, TN – On June 5th and 6th, Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement located in rural Montgomery County, Tennessee, will celebrate its 2021 season. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

One new feature that visitors will enjoy this year is the addition of audio tours.

“There’s so much to take in and experience, especially if you’re a first-time visitor,” says Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington, the entity that manages the property.

“To help us be diligent with social distancing recommendations, and as a cost-effective alternative to in-person guides, we created a way for visitors to hear the stories of the buildings in authentic voices. Visitors can scan QR codes from a printed map on their phones and hear details and interesting facts about each structure or room,” Harrington stated.

Funding for producing the audio program was provided by a CARES grant through the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Narrators Frank Lott, executive director at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center, and Ellen Kanervo, director at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council, volunteered their time and talents to share the stories.

On June 5th, Scouts and Homeschoolers will be showing off their activities and a blacksmith will be onsite demonstrating his trade. Admission for this special event day is $10.00 for ages 6 and up; $5.00 for Active Homeschoolers; Scouts in uniform are admitted free. Advanced tickets may be purchased at www.historiccollinsville.com/events.

Sunday, June 6th is regular admission day: $8.00 for ages 6 and up. (Receive a 10% discount with a valid military ID.)

1800s Murder Mystery Dinner

Dress up in your finest 1800s attire and put your sleuthing skills to the test at a classic 1800s Murder Mystery Dinner on Friday, June 18th. Seating and social hour begin at 5:30pm, a catered dinner from North Meets South will be served at 6:30pm, then the drama begins with dessert. The Murder Mystery event is for ages 21 and over and seating is limited. See the detailed dinner menu and purchase tickets at http://bit.ly/CollinsvilleMurderMystery.

The Murder Mystery Dinner is a fundraiser that will help restore more buildings and add more activities.

About Historic Collinsville

The pioneer settlement opened in 1974 to give children a “hands-on” experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War.

Once at Collinsville, guests can stroll through a re-creation of the past from the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home, and more. Picnic tables are placed throughout the property and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

During the regular season, June 5-October 30, Historic Collinsville is open on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Regular admission is $8 for ages six and up. Military receive a 10% discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, rentals, weddings, or special events.

“We are privileged to have this type of property right here in our own community,” said Harrington. “We hope everyone locally, as well as visitors traveling here, will come out and take full advantage of a quiet day in the county with a picnic, quality family time, and enjoy the beautiful property while learning about local history.”

Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.

For more information about Historic Collinsville please visit www.historiccollinsville.com, follow them on Facebook, or contact Linda Ebel by phone or email at 931.245.4344 or *protected email*

