Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 2nd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 2nd, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

August is an adult Labrador Retriever mix and is on the large size. He is current on vaccinations and is neutered. He is looking for space to run and a forever family. Introductions to other pets and children are encouraged.

Sky is a young male domestic short hair with a gorgeous gray coat. He is current on his vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. Sky is very sweet and loves attention. He’s been patiently waiting for his forever home. If you are looking for a lap companion look no further.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Susie is a 5 year old brown and black Beagle who weighs 30 pounds. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations. She is house and crate trained and can coexist with other animals BUT would prefer a home where she is the only pet. Susie loves attention. She would need a careful introduction to children as she’s not been observed around them but might do fine once introduced.

She does however happen to be very food-oriented and quite possessive of her food. Her previous home thought she might have Cushings Disease, causing the excessive hunger but never had her tested. A veterinarian can run some tests to determine her status and it can be treated with medication. Susie is longing to find her forever home.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Charles is a handsome 5-year-old white and tabby adult male cat. His family had to move and were unable to take him so is looking for his forever family. He is a lovely boy with a sweet personality. He has calmly accepted the other cats at the rescue and loves attention and is very friendly with people. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained.

He is available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Haley is a sweet loving female stray that was rescued and is looking for her forever home. She is litter trained, up to date on vaccinations, and spayed. Haley through no fault of her own tested positive for feline leukemia ( FELV). Treated with medication, this sweet baby can live a long happy life as an only cat or with another FELV positive cat.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is a delightful 2-year-old spayed female, medium size weighing in at 24 pounds and possibly some Beagle or hound mix. She is current on all vaccinations and heartworm prevention. She keeps her kennel clean, is very energetic, and loves other animals and people. She also is a great cuddler. She loves to run and would do well in a home with a large fenced-in yard.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is a stunning 3-year-old mixed breed, possibly an Olde English Bulldogge. He is quite the character! Good with dogs and children, not so much with cats. He loves to play ball and curl up with his person at the end of the day. He is crate trained, housebroken, microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccinations. Ralph is heartworm positive and his treatment is covered by the rescue so don’t let that stop you from meeting this guy!!

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squid is a 2-year-old stunning female Coonhound mix. She is house trained, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped, and spayed. She does well with other dogs, cats, and even chickens! She has been around children and seems fine but as always careful introductions would be needed. Squid would make an amazing addition to a lucky family!

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Scarlett is an adorable very sweet hound mix. She enjoys being outdoors and loves belly rubs! She is a small dog but a giant silly goofball. Scarlett is looking for her forever family who will spoil and love her.

You can find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

