Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held June 3rd, 2021

Clarksville, TN – The warmer weather is the perfect time to get out and experience the First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The June Art Walk will be held June 3rd from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Roxy Regional Theatre – (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

The Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery is proud to feature the art of photographer Mike Groves for the month of June 2021.

Mike Groves’ Photographic Gallery in Las Cruces is the best place to shop for beautiful photos of the Organ Mountains and nature photos. With a large selection of framed and un-framed photos to choose from you are sure to find just the right piece of art for that special spot!

A native New Mexican, photographer Mike Groves has lived in Las Cruces, NM since 1953. In high school, he became interested in photography and took his first sunset photos. Although he never had formal training in photography he had a good eye for it. He studied and experimented while in college and after. His interest was in outdoor and scenic images although he won ribbons for his portrait and still life images as well as landscapes.

As his skills developed so did his love of the local scenery, especially the Organ Mountains. He is particularly proud of his triptychs: three separate images which fit together to make one. He feels these better show the expanse of the Organ Mountains and the ever-changing light and color. His love of the area and its natural beauty is evident in his work which he loves to share with everyone!

For tickets to and information about our current BACK TO THE MOVIES FILM SERIES, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

DBO Gallery (106 North Second Street)

Artist Information

But Different: Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun/ Dori Jontez-Knude

DBO gallery presents 2 artists, Ola and Dori for the first time in a duo. As different as their approaches may be on first glance – they both speak a common experimental, abstract and energetic visual language.

“I have to change the way I think when it comes to creating contemporary abstract work. Realism came naturally to me, abstract is a relationship, the more time I have with it the more I understand it” stated Olasubomi.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Artist Information

Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds

June 4th – August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Watercolor artist Patsy Sharpe displays thirteen of her finely-detailed miniature paintings in the new exhibit Small Worlds. Sharpe has exhibited in local, national, and international shows and she is a member of the Signature Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Miniature Art Society of Florida, and the Southern Watercolor Society.

Richard Sloan’s Birds of the Southeast

Through July 18th | Kimbrough Gallery

Richard Sloan’s careful attention to detail is captured in his exquisite illustrations of Southeastern birds. Once a staff illustrator at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Sloan's work has been collected by the Smithsonian Institution among others. This collection of illustrations was donated to the Museum by Mr. & Mrs. Carl Eisemann.

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

Through June 27th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

Susan Bryant: 7 Chapters from A Book About Light

A 40-Year Retrospective of Photographs

Through July 25th | Crouch Gallery

View the “7 Chapters” that represent the diverse processes Susan Bryant uses to create her expressive photographs. Her work includes gelatin silver prints, hand-colored silver prints, digital photographs, daguerreotypes, and ambrotypes. Bryant has taught at APSU for 30 years and her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S.

For a complete list of exhibitions, click here.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

ArtLink is proud to feature Artist and volunteer Jackie Lewis in our gallery space this month.

Jackie Lewis has lived in Clarksville now for 7 years. The move here brought the opportunity to focus more on her art. She joined the Downtown Artist’s Cooperative in 2015 and began experimenting with different mediums. A few years ago she began doing pyrography (woodburning) and hasn’t looked back! Her passion is creating unique pieces for clients and making their visions a reality.

The studio is open for creating and we encourage the public to come in and get crafty!

Let’s get social!

Artlinkclarksville.com

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the June 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Tracy Bettencourt this month.

Tracy Bettencourt, owner/artist of Bettencourt Originals, advocate for persons with disabilities, former fitness competitor, motivational speaker and APSU alumni, began to lose her eyesight in her early 30s from an eye disease called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Although the disease has left her blind, the hardships she experienced have not prevented her from living her life to the best of her abilities. She brings new insight to how art is viewed.

Artist statement

I am blind. I lost my eyesight over twelve years ago and within the past five years began painting using my hands. My life is very structured and I use assistive technology on my IPhone and IPad to identify colors. The paints I use are textured acrylic and forms of puffy paint.

My hands are my eyes and the puffy paint allows me to convey my thoughts and feelings onto canvas using tactile lines. Every day I wake and live in darkness yet with my newfound skill of painting, I am able to share my unique perception of the world around me as well as conveying the unseen beauty of life. My paintings reflect hope, adversity, love, positivity, strength and determination.

There will always be a mountain to climb yet I strongly feel that no matter what the obstacle, there is light within darkness and therefore there is hope.

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano, and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

City Boy Country Life (120 Franklin Street – Suite 114)

A curated collection of home decor, entertaining necessities, gifts & seasonal offerings.

Artist Information

City Boy Country Life: A Lifestyle Collection is thrilled to participate in the in June 2021 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist Glenda Sykes.

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill (125 Franklin Street)

Aloha! Experience made-from-scratch authentic Hawaiian Dishes. Let us take you on a trip to the Islands on the waves of delicious authentic flavors. We will create combos of flavor that will have you coming back for more.

Kimo’s Hawaiian Grill is thrilled to support the First Thursday Art Walk in June, but will not feature an artist this month.

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

The Framemaker is proud to support the June 2021 First Thursday Art Walk, but will NOT feature any artists or exhibits this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Couture Crush (101 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the June 2021 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and find the perfect piece to spice up your summer wardrobe, during the June First Thursday Art Walk!

