Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 3rd, 2021

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.

Davidson County

Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be lane closures for construction activities.

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for trenching.

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for bridge repair.

Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 NB (MM 78) just before the Harding Place ramp to install new full depth pavement widening.

Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be intermittent closures on Old Hickory Boulevard eastbound off-ramp to remove barrier rail and traffic control devices, and restriping. There will be intermittent closures on Hickory Hollow Parkway in both directions to shift traffic.

Hickman County and Humphreys County

Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 152-160

Nightly, from 7:00pm-5:00am, there will lane closures for resurfacing operations.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

