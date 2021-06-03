|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 3rd, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48.
Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be intermittent road closures for blasting activities on SR 13 and 149 near the Cumberland River.
Davidson County
Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12
The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River
Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the SR 171 (Hobson Pike) bridge over the Stones River for bridge repair.
Ramp Improvements on I-65 NB at Harding Place
Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway
Hickman County and Humphreys County
Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 152-160
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
SectionsNews
TopicsBlasting, bridge repair, Clarksville Highway, Cumberland River, Davidson County, Hickman County, Highway 12, Highway 13, Highway 149, Highway 48, Humphreys County, Hwy 12, Hwy 13, Hwy 149, Hwy 48, I-24, I-40, I-65, Interstate 24, Interstate 40, Interstate 65, Lane Closure, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Road Closure, Road Resurfacing, Stones River, TDOT, TDoT Smartway, Tennessee Department of Transportation
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.