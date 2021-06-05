Austin Peay State University announces return to full capacity for all 2021-22 Athletic Events

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics is pleased to announce a return to full capacity in all playing arenas for the 2021-22 season, which will begin in August. Austin Peay State University is the first Ohio Valley Conference athletics department to announce a return to pre-pandemic operations.

The move comes as the university at large prepares for a return to pre-pandemic operations by lifting the year-long mask mandate and required social distancing in conjunction with recently updated U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for those who are fully vaccinated.

The CDC recommends individuals who are not yet vaccinated continue wearing a mask and engage in social distancing.

For information on the CDC’s new recommendations, visit www.cdc.gov

For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines, including information on how to receive a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov. The COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine is free and health insurance is not required.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Stacheville back into our athletics venues this fall,” said Austin Peay State University Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison.

“Our sporting events were not the same without our ability to host capacity crowds and like our student-athletes, I just can’t wait for our first game at Morgan Brothers Field or Fortera Stadium this fall. We are back, the stickers and zip ties are gone from the seats and it’s time to buy your season tickets to cheer for the Govs in person once again,” Harrison stated.

Ticket information for Austin Peay State University football, which returns to full capacity for the 2021 Fall campaign after limited capacity in the spring, will be released in the coming days. For more information on becoming a season ticket holder or to join the Monocle Society, call 931.221.PEAY.

