Austin Peay State University names quadrangle for alumnus Evans Harvill

APSU Board of Trustees approves 2021-22 Tuition and Budget

Clarksville, TN – The iconic lawn in front of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Browning Building now has a new name – the Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle, or Harvill Quad.

The APSU Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Friday, June 4th, 2021 to name the green space in honor of Harvill, a 1944 and 1947 graduate, who passed away last month at the age of 95.

“I’m so glad we’re doing this,” Trustee Keri McInnis (’95) said. “Evans Harvill was a force. When I was a student and a President’s Emerging Leader here, he was always involved.”

In 1929, Harvill’s father, Halbert, joined the school’s original faculty and later served as president of Austin Peay State College. Evans Harvill grew up on campus, and later in life, as a local lawyer and strong community advocate, he continued to support his home and alma mater.

He was a member of The Austin Peay Society — an organization that honors the institution’s major donors — and in 2004, he was honored with the Tennessee Board of Regents’ Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

2021-2022 APSU Tuition and Budget

During Friday’s meeting, the Board approved a 1.6 percent tuition and mandatory fee increase for the 2021-2022 academic year after not increasing tuition or fees the previous year. Austin Peay State University will continue to offer one of the lowest college tuition rates in the state. The vote came after the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) recommended a maximum 2 percent increase for tuition and mandatory fees for Tennessee’s public higher education institutions.

Under the new rate, Austin Peay State University’s undergraduate students taking up to 12 credit hours will see their tuition go from $280.00 per hour to $284.00 per hour. Any credit hours over 12 will increase from $54.00 per hour to $55.00 per hour.

The Board also approved Austin Peay State University’s proposed $164 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The majority of that budget will fund instruction, student services and personnel.

New Student Trustee

Friday marked the first meeting for the Board’s new student trustee, Molly Howard. A nursing major, Howard arrived at Austin Peay State University in August 2018 on athletic and academic scholarships, after graduating from Woodbridge High School in Ohio. In addition to running track and cross country as an NCAA Division I athlete, Howard has also found time to serve at Austin Peay.

She is a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee, co-chair for the committee’s programming committee, a peer leader for the Athletics Mentoring Program, and a volunteer in Austin Peay’s Child Learning Center. She is also a member of the University’s Student Nurses Association and a Fellowship of Christian Athletes mentor.

The APSU Board of Trustees will host its next meeting this September. To view an archived video of the summer meeting, which should be available soon, or for more information on agenda items, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees

Sections

Topics