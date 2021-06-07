Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Tennessee’s Birthday

Washington, D.C. – Happy 225th birthday to the best state in America! The Volunteer spirit is alive and well, and it has never been a better time to celebrate all our state has accomplished. It is an honor to represent Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.

Addressing The I-40 Bridge Crisis

The I-40 bridge closure doesn’t just affect Memphis and the Mid-South region; it affects the whole country. I-40 is a coast-to-coast federal interstate highway crossing our nation from North Carolina to California. This week I headed to Memphis and spoke with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and local industry leaders hosted by FedEx about the situation on the I-40 bridge and the importance of targeted, practical infrastructure plans.

Demanding Answers On Joe Biden’s Border Policies

I sent a letter to Secretary Mayorkas in March requesting answers on the escalating border crisis. Now, we’re getting to the bottom of it. We need to know if President Joe Biden’s border crisis is being fueled by his personal favors and dealings.

Marsha’s Roundup

Recently we observed Memorial Day and the end of Military Appreciation Month. But here in Tennessee, showing our gratitude to our service members and their families is part of our way of life. While Joe Biden’s defense budget is a shameful denial of our military’s value, I will continue to advocate for the funding our heroes deserve.

Whistleblowers caught the Biden Administration using a Chattanooga airport to secretly traffic migrant children into the interior of our country without the knowledge or involvement of state and local officials. We have no idea where else this is occurring and communities have a right to know what is happening in their backyard. Read more about my legislation to restore transparency here.

