Austin Peay State University Police Department receives Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation (TLEA) Program recently granted second accreditation status to the Austin Peay State University Campus Police Department. The department was awarded this achievement during the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police (TACP) meeting in Franklin earlier this month.

“The standard of excellence that is met through this process is to be admired,” Troy Lane, TACP president, said. “We are proud to recognize the hard work of the APSU Police Department, its staff, and community leaders.”

To achieve accreditation with TLEA, an agency voluntarily submits to a three-year process of enhancing the agency’s professionalism and effectiveness, using 164 law enforcement standards and participating in a thorough on-site assessment. The standards evaluate an agency’s policies, which address a variety of areas including organizational, operational, and budget management practices.

The program is intended to encourage cooperation, recognize professional standing, develop professional services and ensure public safety throughout the State of Tennessee. The TLEA program is a valuable and cost-effective way to enhance overall agency effectiveness and professionalism.

“It is an honor to work with a department that is committed to excellence in law enforcement, Sammie Williams, APSU police chief, said. “Being able to get our second accreditation award required a lot of hard work and commitment from those involved within the department. I am honored to work with such an amazing group of people.

“I also want to thank TACP, the Professional Standards Committee and those responsible for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program,” Williams added. “Achieving this award is a huge accomplishment that required a lot of effort from all those involved. It is my desire to have a department here at Austin Peay State University that strives to accomplish the mission of helping the students get their degree and go on to become what they want to be in life.”

The TLEA program was created under the direction and authority of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, which supports and endorses the continued improvement of law enforcement and emergency communication operations. This program provides a framework for Tennessee law enforcement agencies to have equal access to effective and comprehensive polices that enhance the professionalism of law enforcement and the safety of our communities.

Sections

Topics