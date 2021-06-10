Nashville Sounds score Five in the Fifth to take down Indianapolis Indians, 6-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored five runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit and defeat the Indianapolis Indians 6-3 Thursday night at First Horizon Park. It marked the third time the Sounds have won when trailing after six innings.

Nashville got on the board in the third as Keston Hiura singled home a run to give the Sounds a 1-0 advantage.

Indianapolis came back to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth on a single from Will Craig and a two-RBI single from Anthony Alford.

After three straight walks in the seventh, Christian Kelley brought home three runs with a double to make it 4-3, Nashville. Jake Hager and Jamie Westbrook each added an RBI double to give the Sounds a 6-3 lead.

Blaine Hardy, Jake Cousins, and Luke Barker combined to pitch 5 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Game four of the six-game set is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.60) starts for Nashville against right-hander Cody Ponce (0-1, 5.40) for Indianapolis.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura has hit safely in 10 of his 12 games with Nashville…batting .409 (18-for-44) with 9 runs, 6 doubles, 3 home runs, 9 RBI and 5 BB.

The Nashville Sounds have won 8 of their last 9 games at home.

Weston Wilson has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games…batting .297 (11-for-37) with 8 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 5 RBI and 13 BB.

Nashville improved to 3-9 on the season when trailing after 6 innings.

Christian Kelley matched a career-high with 3 RBI (last – 7/17/18 at Bowie).

Nashville Sounds

Indianapolis 3, Nashville 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Indianapolis 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 0 X 6 6 2

