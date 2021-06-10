TVA EnergyRight recognizes CDE Lightband as Top Performer, Innovator of the Year

Clarksville, TN – TVA EnergyRight recognizes CDE Lightband as a Top Performer for the fiscal year 2020 and also as Innovator of the Year.

These awards honor local power providers that demonstrate active participation and promotion of EnergyRight innovative programs and efforts as well as displaying enthusiasm communicating the values of TVA EnergyRight programs.

“CDE Lightband provides the staffing, promotion, and resources to ensure that customers are aware of and can participate in energy efficiency measures to save on electric bills,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight. “We are very proud of this great accomplishment and are very excited about what lies ahead in this rapidly changing energy marketplace.”

Meeting this criterion, CDE Lightband has accomplished great success with its Home Energy Evaluations, particularly the virtual home audits, allowing the home energy advisor to guide customers via a mobile device.

With last year’s challenges, it was imperative to showcase high levels of resourcefulness and ingenuity using the tools and information necessary to provide confidence to the consumer in their energy decisions. In addition, the New Homes program promotes the electrification of new homes by incentivizing local builders to use electricity as their primary source of energy.

“Our Energy Services department remains a leader in energy research, development of new programs, and education of CDE Lightband customers. I’m really excited for the direction CDE Lightband is going and happy to see these efforts being recognized,” says the general manager of CDE Lightband, Brian Taylor.

CDE Lightband is also being recognized as an EnergyRight Innovator of the Year for its Power Partners website (https://partner.cdelightband.com/). Built to educate its customer base and engage them in their energy usage, this website offers CDE Lightband customers a one-stop source of valuable information, such as in-house offerings, renewable education, and community engagement.

With this innovative technology, CDE Lightband is leading the way in being a Trusted Energy Advisor in the Valley.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity.

In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.

