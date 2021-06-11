Clarksville Gas and Water Department online and pay-by-phone payment feature access to be temporarily down Sunday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s customer online bill payment, WebConnect, and pay-by-phone payment feature, Utility Billing Line, will be down temporarily on Sunday, June 13th, from 4:00am until approximately 7:00am for system maintenance.

The maintenance is necessary and important for critical operating system performance.

Please check back for online bill payment feature access or visit convenient 24-hour kiosk Pay Site machines in the following Hi-Road Convenience Store locations.

24-hour kiosk Pay Site Machine Locations

1599 Fort Campbell Boulevard (corner of Ashbury Road).

1801 Ashland City Road (corner of Vista Lane).

2537 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard (next to Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins).

3880 Trenton Road (corner of Tiny Town Road).

Payment drop-off boxes located at 2015 Fort Campbell Boulevard and 2215 Madison Street are also available at any hour.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main phone line is 931.645.7400, and the emergency after-hours number is 931.645.0116 will be operational for gas, water, and sewer emergency calls.

