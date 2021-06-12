Nashville Sounds falter against Indianapolis Indians at home, 8-1

Nashville, TN – The offense for the Nashville Sounds went quiet in an 8-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians in front of a sellout crowd of 10,139 fans at First Horizon Park Saturday night.

One night after scoring 14 runs in a blowout win, the Sounds were limited to just one run on six hits in only their fifth home loss of the season.

Indians starter Max Kranick held Nashville to one hit over five shutout innings. Cooper Hummel’s two-out single in the second was the only hit Kranick allowed in his first win of the season.

Alec Bettinger started for the Sounds and allowed three runs in the first inning.

The Indians strung together four consecutive one-out singles, the last coming off the bat of Troy Stokes Jr.

The base hit by Stokes Jr. brought in two runs and an errant throw by Sounds center fielder Dylan Cozens brought in the third run.

It was a 4-0 game in the bottom of the seventh when Hummel got the Sounds on the board with an opposite-field homer, his third blast of the season. Hummel was the lone bright spot at the plate with a 3-for-3 night, his first three-hit game of the season.

Indianapolis put the game out of reach in the eighth and ninth with a pair of runs in each inning. Cole Tucker put a stamp on the night with a two-run homer off Bobby Wahl in the top of the ninth, his second home run of the game.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Zack Godley (3-1, 1.73) starts for Nashville against right-hander James Marvel (1-1, 3.60) for Indianapolis. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Tonight’s attendance of 10,139 was the fifth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park.

Jake Hager singled in the sixth inning to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is hitting .333 (8-for-24) during the streak.

Jamie Westbrook doubled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is hitting .450 (9-for-20) in the series.

Box Score

Indianapolis 8, Nashville 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Indianapolis 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 2 8 10 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 6 1

