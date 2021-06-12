Senator Marsha Blackburn introduces Resolution Condemning Critical Race Theory in K-12 Schools

Washington, D.C. – Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Senators Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) to introduce a resolution condemning the use of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools and teacher training programs.

Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that promotes division by seeking to dismantle American society.

Its teachings are based on the belief that racism is embedded in American history, laws, and institutions.

On April 29th, 2021, Senator Blackburn joined Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and more than 30 of his colleagues in a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona requesting the withdrawal of the Department’s “Proposed Priorities” on American history and civics education, which included federal funding for the teaching of radical and divisive curriculum like Critical Race Theory.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Critical race theory has no place in American schools. The tenets of critical race theory are based in the destructive ideal of inherent racism and will teach our children to judge and self-segregate based solely on skin color.

“In Tennessee, we believe in equality and opportunity for all. Students should not be discriminated against on the basis of race under any circumstances. This resolution is an important step to prevent the far left from pushing their radical political agenda in our classrooms,” stated Senator Blackburn.

Senator Rick Scott said, “Since America’s founding, our nation has strived to be a land of opportunity for all. While we cannot ignore the scars of our past, we also cannot tolerate the attempts of the woke left to weaponize our history in radical curriculums that teach our children to see America only for its worst days and the American people only for their darkest hours. The far-left wants Americans to believe that our nation is inherently racist and bad. They want to discredit the values America was founded on. They’re wrong. We can’t stand by and allow ’woke’ liberals to divide our nation. Students in Florida and every state across this nation deserve better and I’m proud to lead my colleagues today in a resolution to stand up against this dangerous policy.”

Senator Mike Braun said, “America’s kids need to know that the fundamental values of our country are liberty, equality, and opportunity for all – not racism and oppression. I’m proud to join my colleagues in speaking out against divisive political agendas being pushed in our classrooms.”

