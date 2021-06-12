Special Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.

At 6:41pm CT, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of McEwen, or 10 miles southeast of Erin, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Affected Areas

Montgomery County, Dickson County, Humphreys County, and Houston County.

