|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee National Guardsman Timothy Cordeiro of Clarksville promoted to Sergeant First Class
Special Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a special weather advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee.
At 6:41pm CT, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of McEwen, or 10 miles southeast of Erin, moving southeast at 15 mph.
Half-inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Affected Areas
Montgomery County, Dickson County, Humphreys County, and Houston County.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville-Montgomery County, Dickson County, Erin TN, flooding, Hail, High Winds, Houston County, Humphreys County, McEwen TN, Middle Tennessee, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Weather Service, NWS, Thunderstorm
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.