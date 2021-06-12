TRWA announces Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summitt (TOYS) Field Day to be held at Buffalo Ridge, July 10th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation will be partnering to hold Tennessee Outdoors Youth Summit (TOYS) Field Day. The event is Saturday, July 10th, 2021 at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County.

TOYS, in the past, has been a week-long event but has been moved to a single day this year due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

TOYS Field Day is for students entering their first year of high school through this year’s graduating high school seniors.

Participants will have the choice of selecting two classes from among six offered which will be taught in morning and afternoon sessions. The classes are an introduction to paddlesports, wild edibles, basic archery, introduction to long-distance shooting, introduction to shotgun, and an introduction to the duties of a TWRA wildlife officer.

The workshop fee is $40.00 and along with the two sessions, includes lunch and snacks. Space for the event is limited. Registration may be made at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation’s website, www.twrf.net/toys/

For more information contact Lacey Lane, with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation at 731.415.0641 or by email at *protected email*

